New survey for transgender welfare

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reaching out to the transgender community in the state, the Social Justice Department is set to commence a new survey for understanding their socio-economic and psychological status. According to the department, though a similar kind of survey was carried out in 2015, it remained inconclusive as the participation was rather weak. It was against this backdrop that the department entrusted Centre for Management Development (CMD) with conducting a new survey with the help of organizations that work for the welfare of transgenders. The total cost of the survey has been estimated at Rs 19.91 lakh.

“The plan is to carry out a socio-economic survey and prepare an individual development plan. The survey that was carried out in 2015 had several flaws. It had minimum participation and incomplete details,” said Shyama S Prabha, project officer, Transgender Cell. According to her, the major limitation of the 2015 survey was the transgenders’ reluctance to reveal their whereabouts because of the fear of stigma.



“But in these five years, the situation has changed considerably. Now the transgender community no longer wants to conceal their identity. They are more aware of their rights. These changes might reflect positively in the survey that will soon be undertaken by the CMD,” added Shyama.

She also said that before undertaking the survey, a link will have to be established between CMD and community organizations and for the same an action-plan had also been prepared. Meanwhile, Anil Chilla member of State Transgender Justice Board told TNSE that the new survey will help the government agencies to make necessary changes, if needed, in the welfare programmes for transgenders.

He also added that it will also help the agencies to understand the needs of the third gender. “In the survey conducted in 2015, personal details of the participants were excluded. But this time it will be incorporated into a digital platform and from there the agencies would monitor and ensure need-based assistance,” said Anil.

He further added, the Transgender Survey in 2015 was attended by around 4,000 participants but of that only 14 had revealed they had changed their gender identity from female to male. But now, an NGO instituted for the welfare of transmen has around 100 members.