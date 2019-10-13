Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

New survey for transgender welfare

Study aims at reviewing the community’s socio-economic and psychological status

Published: 13th October 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Reaching out to the transgender community in the state, the Social Justice Department is set to commence a new survey for understanding their socio-economic and psychological status. According to the department, though a similar kind of survey was carried out in 2015, it remained inconclusive as the participation was rather weak. It was against this backdrop that the department entrusted Centre for Management Development (CMD) with conducting a new survey with the help of organizations that work for the welfare of transgenders. The total cost of the survey has been estimated at Rs 19.91 lakh. 

“The plan is to carry out a socio-economic survey and prepare an individual development plan. The survey that was carried out in 2015 had several flaws. It had minimum participation and incomplete details,” said Shyama S Prabha, project officer, Transgender Cell. According to her, the major limitation of the 2015 survey was the transgenders’ reluctance to reveal their whereabouts because of the fear of stigma. 

“But in these five years, the situation has changed considerably. Now the transgender community no longer wants to conceal their identity. They are more aware of their rights. These changes might reflect positively in the survey that will soon be undertaken by the CMD,” added Shyama. 

She also said that before undertaking the survey, a link will have to be established between CMD and community organizations and for the same an action-plan had also been prepared. Meanwhile, Anil Chilla member of State Transgender Justice Board told TNSE that the new survey will help the government agencies to make necessary changes, if needed, in the welfare programmes for transgenders. 

He also added that it will also help the agencies to understand the needs of the third gender. “In the survey conducted in 2015, personal details of the participants were excluded. But this time it will be incorporated into a digital platform and from there the agencies would monitor and ensure need-based assistance,” said Anil. 

He further added, the Transgender Survey in 2015 was attended by around 4,000 participants but of that only 14 had revealed they had changed their gender identity from female to male. But now, an NGO instituted for the welfare of transmen has around 100 members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgender
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp