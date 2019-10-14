Mathematical aptitude test held in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A unique competition in Mathematics for testing and improving aptitude in children was held in the city. As many as 700 children participated in the competition which saw them successfully come up with the answers in a very short time.

The test which featured 120 questions in 18 sessions was aced by the students in a matter of 11 minutes. The competition was held at Al Saj Convention Centre. The event saw the participation of students from the city and from Kollam. The competition was organised by SIP Academy. Students were trained under the academy.