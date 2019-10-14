Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Octogenarians prove that age is no barrier for studies in Kerala

2,050 candidates wrote examination across various centres in city; mothers and daughters came together to write exams in same hall.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The literacy examination under the second edition of Aksharasree project, an initiative of Kerala State Literacy Mission (KSLM) Authority, was conducted in the capital here on Sunday with a huge participation of candidates, including those above 80 years. As many as 2,050 candidates wrote the examination across various centres in the city.  

Among the candidates, 85-year-old Sumathi Ammal was the showstopper and she wrote the  exam at BNV HSS at Thiruvallam. “Age is no bar for studies. I will do my best in the exams as I have studied well,” she told media persons and literacy mission authorities before entering the exam hall. Another major highlight was that mothers and daughters came together to write the exams in the same hall. 

At Pachalloor Kanyarnada community hall, Leela, 79, and her daughter Bhavana, 59, came together for writing the exams. Similarly, 77-year-old Rajamma and her 51-year-old daughter Vasanthi also wrote the examination at the same hall at Pachalloor. At Thrikkannapuram Abraham Memorial Union Library Centre, 83-year-old Subhadramma also wrote the exam with confidence. 

‘Aksharasree’, a free literacy project, is being rolled out by the KSLM in association with the city corporation. Launched as part of the state government’s General Education Rejuvenation Mission, it was piloted in the city before expanding it to other parts of the state. 

Under the `4.51-crore project, those who are illiterate will be identified and provided education. Opportunities for further education will also be made available to those who were unable to continue. Candidates were identified through a survey, conducted by a group of 10,000 students in the city. This year, candidates from 70 wards were identified. Examination for candidates in 30 wards under Vattiyoorkavu constituency will be held later due to the upcoming byelection.

