Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada to get a facelift

Funds are yet to be allotted and KITCO has demanded two per cent of the total cost of the project as the consultation fee, he said.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

The Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Staff shortage and lack of basic infrastructure at the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada have been posing a challenge to the patients and authorities. But now, the 150-year-old centre will soon get a facelift as the authorities have asked KITCO Ltd to come up with a master plan.

According to the hospital authorities, the initial survey has already been conducted by KITCO and nine zones have been demarcated as part of the master plan. This includes a museum, separate male and female wards, and halfway homes to accommodate patients along with their family. Currently, the centre has a bed strength of 531 but an average of 25 patients register at the outpatient facility everyday.

Separate male and female forensic wards, and staff cottages are also included in the master plan. Also, there is a plan to convert the present female ward into an operation theatre. However, the master plan is yet to be approved by the government. “Once there are new infrastructure facilities, more patients can be accommodated,” said Anil Kumar L, superintendent.

Funds are yet to be allotted and KITCO has demanded two per cent of the total cost of the project as the consultation fee, he said.

However, the foundation stone for the halfway homes has already been laid and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 50 lakh.

“The halfway homes will be a second home for the patients before being shifted to their respective institutions,” said Anil. Each home will accommodate 25 patients and there will be counsellors to assist the patient as well as the family. The halfway home is being set up with the help of the health and social justice departments.  There is also a plan to spruce up the facilities in Kochi and Kozhikode which are also facing staff shortage, poor infrastructure facilities and a lack of rehabilitation and counselling facilities for patients and relatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp