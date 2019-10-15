Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada to get a facelift

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Staff shortage and lack of basic infrastructure at the Government Mental Health Centre at Peroorkada have been posing a challenge to the patients and authorities. But now, the 150-year-old centre will soon get a facelift as the authorities have asked KITCO Ltd to come up with a master plan.

According to the hospital authorities, the initial survey has already been conducted by KITCO and nine zones have been demarcated as part of the master plan. This includes a museum, separate male and female wards, and halfway homes to accommodate patients along with their family. Currently, the centre has a bed strength of 531 but an average of 25 patients register at the outpatient facility everyday.

Separate male and female forensic wards, and staff cottages are also included in the master plan. Also, there is a plan to convert the present female ward into an operation theatre. However, the master plan is yet to be approved by the government. “Once there are new infrastructure facilities, more patients can be accommodated,” said Anil Kumar L, superintendent.

Funds are yet to be allotted and KITCO has demanded two per cent of the total cost of the project as the consultation fee, he said.

However, the foundation stone for the halfway homes has already been laid and the estimated cost of the project is Rs 50 lakh.

“The halfway homes will be a second home for the patients before being shifted to their respective institutions,” said Anil. Each home will accommodate 25 patients and there will be counsellors to assist the patient as well as the family. The halfway home is being set up with the help of the health and social justice departments. There is also a plan to spruce up the facilities in Kochi and Kozhikode which are also facing staff shortage, poor infrastructure facilities and a lack of rehabilitation and counselling facilities for patients and relatives.