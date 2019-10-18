Lack of street lamps leaves motorists, commuters on NH bypass in blindspot

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as 97 per cent of the first phase development of NH- 66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola has been completed, the authorities are yet to install street lights on the median of the stretch which could be helpful to motorists and commuters during the night. Lack of proper illumination is posing a threat to pedestrians as well, especially near Technopark, where the empl0yees of various companies used to walk to their nearby homes and hostels. Though the corporation had installed lights on the service road following complaints, many of them are presently dysfunctional.

Rajeev Krishnan, secretary, Prathidhwani, a welfare organisation of techies, said the absence of street lights is creating hardships for the techies to move in and out of the park as the construction of the elevated highway is progressing in front of the IT park. “Following our entreaties, the corporation installed lamps on the service road, but that is not enough to solve the problem. Light poles should be erected in the median like those in other highways in and outside the state as many motorists prefer this road instead of the stretch from Kazhakoottam to Kesavadasapuram road,” Rajeev said.

Shelly, a co-founder of an NGO, Trivandrum Development Front, said as the two sides of the bypass are witnessing rapid growth with the setting up of malls, more IT parks, and hotels. Earlier, NHAI said they would install street lights once the construction of the median is completed. However, nothing has happened so far,” he said. Mayor V K Prasanth had held discussions with NHAI to install lamps as the Kazhakoottam-Mukkola stretch is under the central body. “Although the issue has been brought to our notice, no decision has been taken,” said an official at the Mayor’s office.

The 26-km NH-66 bypass from Kazhakoottam to Mukkola is slated to become a major artery in the district. It has to be noted that no other highway in the state is so close to an airport, upcoming seaport, city centre, star hotels and an IT park. Meanwhile, P Pradeep, NHAI project director, told TNIE that the corporation could get permission from NHAI to install street lights and the expense has to be incurred by them.

“Right now, private parties can also bear the expense of installing street lights. For instance, techies from Technopark approached us seeking interest to bear expenses to install street lights at Kazhakoottam area. We welcome those proposals. Similarly, the corporation can also install lights. We will give NOC. However, we can’t install lights on our own and there is no provision for this,” Pradeep said.