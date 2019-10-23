Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Boy of few words but his action speaks volumes

Published: 23rd October 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

A P Muhammed Nihad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A P Muhammed Nihad, a class X student of Chaliyam Umbichi Haji   Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode district, is being hailed as a hero after he saved a four-year-old boy from drowning in a masjid pond.

A native of Chettipadi in Malappuram district, Nihad, son of  A P Shukoor and Selmath, is a Dars student of Kandram Juma  Masjid at Chaliyam.Nihad’s act of bravery saved Muhammed Hidhash, son of Yasir and Shaherban, from drowning on September 30.  “The incident occurred around 5.30pm on that day. I was playing football along with my friends near the masjid when we heard someone screaming for help. We rushed to the spot. My friend Hamras Ahammed tried to help the boy by lending his hand. But, he couldn’t. Then I jumped into the water and pull him to safety,” said Nihad.

Hidhash is an LKG student at Thibyan Nursery School at  Karuvanthuruthy. Hidhash’s house is near the masjid and he had reportedly gone near the pond to collect henna leaves.

“Nihad is a boy of few words. But, he is very courageous. Otherwise, he would not have dared to jump into the pond which is 6.5 metres deep, risking his own life, to save the boy. Hats off to his bravery. He has become the pride of Chaliyam,” said A Abdul Rahim, a resident of Chaliyam. Nihad was given a hero’s reception by the masjid committee and Samastha Kerala Sunni Students Federation - Chaliyam unit. Nihad’s school is also planning to honour him.

