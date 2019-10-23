Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Preparations in place for counting of votes at Vattiyoorkavu: District Collector

District Election Officer and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said all preparations for the process had been completed.

Security personnel guarding the strong rooms in which the electronic voting machines of the Vattiyoorkavu byelection are kept at St Marys HSS, Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram.The counting will take place on Thursday| B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Counting of votes for Vattiyoorkavu assembly constituency will commence at St Mary’s High School, Pattom on Thursday at 8am. District Election Officer and Thiruvananthapuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan said all preparations for the process had been completed.

By 8am, strong rooms will be opened in the presence of returning officer and election observer. Electronic voting machines of booths one to 14, which are scheduled for counting in the first round, will be arranged on the table. On completion of a round, the voting machines for the next round will be arranged. There will be 12 such rounds. An official announcement on the votes polled by each candidate will be made after each round. Postal votes will be counted first.Additionally, the trends from each electronic voting machine will be available on the www.trend.kerala.gov.in

