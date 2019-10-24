Capital to get 32 charging stations for e-vehicles

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a move to encourage the use of electric vehicles, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has submitted a proposal to the government to set up charging stations for electric vehicles at 185 locations in six cities across the state. The proposal has been considered by the government and as a pilot project, 32 e-vehicle charging stations will be installed in six locations across Thiruvananthapuram. KSEB has been appointed the nodal agency for setting up electric-vehicle charging stations and implementation of the e-vehicle policy.

“Charging stations are being installed across the state utilising central and state government schemes. We aim to bring the maximum number of e-vehicle charging stations in Thiruvananthapuram. We are planning to set up one charging station in each corporation,” said NS Pillai, KSEB chairman. Presently, a survey is being conducted by KSEB officials to identify the places for setting up charging stations.

Once the survey is completed, tenders will be invited, he said.

For implementing the project, Rs 8.2 crore has been sanctioned to KSEB by the government from the e-mobility promotion fund of the state and an amount of Rs 3.73 lakh has been allotted for each charging point.

At present, charging stations for electric KSRTC buses are available at the Secretariat and Pappanamcode bus depot. The charging station at the Secretariat is presently only for government vehicles.

“We are planning to install the charging stations in government-owned lands which include the KSEB and taxi stands. In order to install more e-vehicle charging stations, more land is required. So, we have already sent a letter to the transport, finance and other departments to allot vacant lands for setting up these charging stations,” said Pillai.

There is also a proposal to set up charging stations at the NH stretch and the main roads along every 25 km in the state in the next two years.