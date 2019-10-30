Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Now avail meals by Poojappura Central Prison on Swiggy

According to the officials, the extension is expected to be a viable and cost-effective option for the residents of the district.

Rishiraj Singh, DGP of Prisons and Correctional Services, handing over a ‘Food for Freedom’ combo to a Swiggy official

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To reach a larger customer base, prison authorities extended the food combos provided by the ‘Food For Freedom’ initiative by Central Prison, Poojappura, to the food delivery platform, Swiggy. The extension is a result of the successful collaborations of Swiggy with Kollam and Viyyur jail canteens.

Rishiraj Singh, Director- General of Prisons and Correctional Services, inaugurated the service in the presence of DIG S Santhosh. The Freedom Food Factory, Poojapura cafeteria, will offer 10 varieties of freedom combo meals on Swiggy. The combos offered include chicken biryani, chapati, chilly chicken, chicken fry and kappa mulaku. With a variety of options to choose from, these meals are priced between Rs 66 and Rs 179.

After the success of their biryani combo curated by the Viyyur Jail canteen, Swiggy has decided to expand to other towns in the state and offer its services to the Freedom Food Factory.Swiggy will also look into deliveries from across a six-kilometer radius around the jail premises.

