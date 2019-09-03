Trivandrum City Corporation’s cycle brigades seek used cyle to introduce environmentally-friendly lifestyles to students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Used cycles in working condition taking up space in your porch? The City Corporation is now collecting these cycles to be used by its cycle brigades. The civic body’s ‘no burn’ campaign will see these brigades formed in schools in the city. A joint initiative of the corporation and the Indus Cycling Embassy, the project is aimed at introducing students to environmentally-friendly lifestyles.

These brigades will also play an active role in the environment preservation awareness campaigns held by the corporation.

“We are trying to introduce the cycle back into people’s lifestyles. From an environmental as well as health aspect this is very important. The project is expected to attract more students towards cycling and create awareness regarding environment pollution at a younger level,” said a corporation official. The cycle brigades will be active in the city by the last week of September. Those interested in giving away used cycles in good condition can hand them over at the corporation health circle offices on September 20, 21 and 22.