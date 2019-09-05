Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Can’t afford to pay stamp duty’, say fisherfolk

Every year more than 50 families lose their houses in sea erosion in the district.

Houses collapsed at Beemapalli due to sea erosion in the first week of August

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Through various schemes allotted for the fisher community, the government has promised Rs 10 lakh to fishermen to build houses which they had lost to sea erosion. As per the scheme, Rs 6 lakh is given to fishermen to buy a plot and Rs 4 lakh for the construction of a house. However, fishermen have to pay Rs 48,000 as stamp duty to receive a plot.

“Firstly, it is difficult to get a plot near the coastal area with this amount. We live in poverty and can’t afford to pay stamp duty,” said a housing scheme beneficiary from Valiyathura.

To continue their livelihood by fishing, they will require land near the sea. “We could move to the interiors where land can be acquired at a reduced cost, but there will be transportation difficulties, to get to the sea. Fishermen who live at the Muttathara flats provided by the government travel in autorickshaws everyday bearing huge expenses. We can’t afford meals, let alone the stamp duty,” said another fisherman.
Sheeba Patrick, councillor of the Valiyathura ward, said: “We have taken the issue at the council meeting. The council has promised to solve it at the next meeting.”

Every year more than 50 families lose their houses in sea erosion in the district. Over 200 families currently reside in four relief camps set up by the government in the coastal region.

