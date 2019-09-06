Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

The lure of Thovalai

The village in the neighbouring district of Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu border is the sole supplier of flowers to many parts of Kerala

Published: 06th September 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Pics Vincent Pulickal/Flowers at a farm near Thovalai

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It is the scent of jasmine that first hits you at Thovalai, located at the southern tip of India. Sprawling carpets of colour spread across wide vistas greet you, as you enter here. The air is filled with the thick fragrance of myriad flowers, even as king-size garlands hanging on both sides welcome you. Though located in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Thovalai has always been the ‘official’ flower market of Kerala. 

A pristine village located in Kanyakumari district which borders Kerala, Thovalai is the perfect getaway for those who are inclined towards nature. A short detour from the National Highway to Kanyakumari near Nagercoil takes you to this village made distinct with its vibrant dash of colours all along the way. To locals, Thovalai is synonymous with flowers of all shapes, sizes and hues.  

The market here begins as early as 4 am. Thovalai is the sole supplier of flowers to many parts of Kanyakumari district and some parts of Kerala. Come Onam, people from border villages flock to this unassuming market-place with its fresh produce on sale at really affordable prices. In addition to home-grown flowers like jasmine, lotus and roses, many varieties of roses and marigold from Salem and Hosur too can be bought from here. 

As you enter the market, the sweet smell of flowers mingles with the background chorus of chirping birds, making you take an instant liking to the place. One cannot but help feel completely at home here, with its friendly banter and atmosphere of camaraderie. Business, however, is brisk with the market winding up by around 8 am. 

A short drive of 13 km from here will take you further to Avaraikulam, abundant with fields of jasmine, rose and a few varieties of marigold, in addition to scores of windmills along the way. Incessant rain last season turned out to be a spoilsport for farmers here, causing a supply shortage of jasmine that have a huge demand among buyers. 

“Though Onam is your festival, it is the farmers of Thovalai who eagerly wait for the festival. Most of us used to be engaged with floriculture. But with flowers no more profitable business, a lot of lands was given for setting up windmills,” says Madhavan, a local farmer. If you feel adventurous and are willing to spend some time, take a detour from Aralvoimozhi on your way back. An 86-km drive through what appears to be a ghat road -with a rough patch of around 20 km in between- will take you through a few historically significant and breathtakingly beautiful places like Kulasekharam, Thripparappu and Thaliyal, finally entering  Nedumangad in Thiruvananthapuram.

 Lush meadows, green ponds, abundant paddy fields and majestic mountainous views greet you all along the route. You also cannot miss the host of brick-kilns on either side of the road. Steep inclines leading to numerous small temples on hill-tops can also be seen as you drive along. The whole journey does not fail to charm you with its bucolic settings embued with rustic beauty, evoking in us a nostalgic longing for days of yore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thovalai
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp