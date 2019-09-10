National Minority Commission seeks report from Kerala Police chief on ‘unnatural’ death in Kannur

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Minority Commission has sought report from the State Police Chief on the suspicious death of Muthupara Joy alias Joseph Muthuparakkunnel, who was found dead at Cherupuzha in Kannur.

The Commission has asked DGP, Kannur District Police Chief and Kannur District Collector to probe the incident and file a report within seven days.The Commission sought the report in view of reports that the death has been recorded as ‘unnatural’.The report has been sought as per the directives of Commission vice-chairman George Kurian.