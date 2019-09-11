71-yr-old dies after being stoned; two remanded

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 71-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment after being stoned by two of his neighbours, died at the Medical College Hospital here on Tuesday.Karunakaran of Parayilkonam near Thembamuttom in Balaramapuram was stoned by two of his neighbours on Sunday evening after they clashed with him. Santhosh, 36, and Praveen, 20, thrashed Karunakaran after he picked up a quarrel with them over erecting a flex board on the narrow path leading to his house as it restricted movement, said Balaramapuram police.

Karunakaran was also reportedly in an inebriated state at the time. All the while, Praveen’s mother Santha was present there watching the happenings while the duo physically manhandled the septuagenarian.

One of the stones hit Karunakaran in his private parts which made him faint. The injury led to an infection which is the cause for death, said Balaramapuram police station SHO. The septuagenarian was first admitted to the Medical College Hospital as his condition worsened.The two accused were remanded by the local court.