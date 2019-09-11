Filca International Film Festival to be held

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 19th Filca International Film Festival will be held from September 13 to 19 at University Students’ Centre, PMG, Thiruvananthapuram. The festival will be inaugurated by filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. Film critic and film society activist V K Joseph who was awarded lifetime achievement award instituted by the Jaffna International Cinema Festival, Sri Lanka will be honoured during the inaugural function.

The festival will feature seven old classics such as The Passion of Joan of Arc, Lawrence of Arabia, The Heiress, Citizen Kane, The Shawshank Redemption, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and The Passion of Christ. The World Cinema session include the films, Donbass (Germany-France), Angels Wear White (China) and many others.

The opening film will be Woman at War. Delegate passes will be available for the public at the venue on September 13 from 8.30 am onwards. For more details, contact 9446330368, 0471-2490368.

