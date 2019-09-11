No celebration until justice is served

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Onam will be just another day for those protesting outside the Secretariat. S R Sreejith, who has been on an indefinite protest in front of the Secretariat demanding justice for the family since the alleged custodial death of his younger brother Sreejeev in 2014, on Tuesday wore a flower wreath around his neck as a reminder of the Onam celebrations. His last Onam too was at the Secretariat.

“Those who have murdered my brother are trying to make the case into a suicide. They are postponing the justice that my family deserves,” he said. A social worker who joined Sreejith’s protest, said: “I cannot bear to see him in this state. His youth is already lost. The government should take appropriate action and punish the guilty. Only then, Sreejith can return home to Neyyattinkara and enjoy onasadya with his mother.”

K Sasi, who had suffered a head injury in a bike accident in 1996, has been protesting for more than 21 years. However, it has been two years since he started his protest outside the Secretariat. The accident rendered him physically handicapped. His treatment expenses were Rs 2 lakh. According to Sasi, the protest was against the Oriental Insurance Company and the lawyers who denied the Rs 20,500 insurance claim that he was eligible for.

Sasi was on a fast from Tuesday, which he plans to continue till the end of Onam. His family lives in Kollam. “I have no Onam,” he said. Sasi further said that he will not leave the place unless he got the justice he deserved.