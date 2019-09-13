All the way from England to celebrate Onam

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A festival which celebrates the return of a king who valued inclusivity, Onam has always symbolised togetherness. It also draws people from beyond the borders of Kerala. One such person is Carole Robinson from England. She has just celebrated the festival with Nanukuttan’s family in Kovalam.

Carole says that she has been coming to Kerala during the Onam festival for the past 20 years. “It was on the first visit that I happened to witness the festival and get a taste of Kerala culture. It was a beautiful experience. Since then I have been coming every Onam,” says Carole.

Guided by Nanukuttan and his family, Carole has helped in the mammoth task of preparing the Onasadya. “This is my favourite part,” she says. “I love everything -- from the thoran, avial, olan, pickle to the most popular dessert payasam.”

The family had told her about the legend about Mahabali and his sacrifice and how the festival is celebrated irrespective of any caste or creed. “It was very thrilling to hear this,” she says. Carole has also been taking part in the programmes, including tug-of-war and singing songs about Onam.

“She is now a part of us. Carole celebrates Onam with much enthusiasm and follows the traditional ways of celebrating the festival,” says Saji, Nanukuttan’s son. Carole plans to stay till the month end before she returns home.