Style unbiased

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A nchovy, a quaint little shop on Vasco Da Gama square in Fort Kochi is quite known among fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts in the city. The store features everything from clothing to home décor, curated by 22-year-old Maria Manakil, a fashion graduate from Chennai. The outlet shelves some of the best brands across the country—including Rasleela, Women Weave, Froggmag and Wild Ideas. The highlight of the year-old store this month, however, is the latest collection from Bias India by designers Mridu Mehra and Shruti Bhardwaj. Founded in 2014, this Delhi-based label focusses on fabric that can be worn throughout the year and fits any occasion. Their collection On My Way may pique your interest with its fluid, simplistic designs.

Collectibles at Anchovy

Pick of season

Bias is known for its ‘mindful consumption’ philosophy, a refreshing take on sustainable clothing. Away from the concept of fashion for a particular season that is mass-produced and short-lived, they make limited, exclusive textiles that put comfort above everything else. According to its designers, this particular line is all about being ready for any adventure. In faded shades of blue, pink, brown and white, these minimalistic pieces feature stripes and subtle fabric manipulation on loosely stitched shapes. “On My Way tries to restore the calm in today’s chaos. With breathable cotton and natural fabrics like jute, we have created fuss-free apparel that provides utmost comfort,” says Mridu.

Quirk essence

For Maria, an affinity towards brands like Bias that complement her fashion ideologies was the inspiration behind Anchovy. All the apparel brands featured at the store use natural, handmade material, her eponymous brand included. Recently, she has added a few moreinteresting brands to her shelves. “I pick them based on how much their products stand out. Some of them, like Wild Ideas, work with local artisans. Their cottage industries employ women in Thiruvallamalai, who are always glad when you call and place an order,” says Maria. Alongside collectables handpicked from all over South India, her shop also features handmade books from Tara, and the traditional Andhra cookbook, Five Morsels of Love. From `2,950.