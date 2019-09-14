Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Chennithala seeks govt intervention in PSC stir

Chennithala said it was the democratic right of candidates to ask for PSC question papers in Malayalam, which is their mother tongue as well as the state’s official language.

Published: 14th September 2019 07:03 AM

Ramesh Chennithala

Kerala Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala (File photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Friday called for the state government’s intervention in ending the indefinite hunger stir launched by Aikya Malayala Prasthanam in front of the PSC headquarters here. The protesters are demanding that examinations for government jobs, including those under Kerala Administrative Service, be conducted by PSC in Malayalam as well.

Chennithala said it was the democratic right of candidates to ask for PSC question papers in Malayalam, which is their mother tongue as well as the state’s official language. He asked the government not to turn a blind eye to the agitation led by prominent cultural leaders and activists.  Meanwhile, police arrested and removed the organisation’s state secretary. 

