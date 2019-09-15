Today’s Onam programmes in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lovely Janardhanan will stage a music programme at the Nishagandhi auditorium on Sunday at 6 pm. Sreeranjini Kodambally will present a music recital at 7 pm followed by Navya Nair’s dance.

Folk art forms will be staged at the Thiruvarangu venue. Pakkanar Thullal will be presented by Kuttiyasan Smaraka Samithi at 6 pm, Kanyarkali by Pallasana Social Development Society and Seethakali by Perinad Seethakali Sangham.

Pangappara B Jayaprasad will present a Thottampattu at Sopanam at 6 pm. Arjunanritha kalalayam will present an Arjuna nritham at 7.30 pm and Theyyam by T Chandu Panikkar at 7.30 pm.

Swahti Vandanam, a programme by the students and teachers of music college will be held at the Sangeethika venue at 5 pm. Harippad Ramdas will present vocal at 6 pm and flute recital by Padmesh at 7.30 pm.

Officers said the venues at Neyyattinkara and Neyyar Dam were witnessing heavy rush. The attractions of the Neyyar Mela include medical exhibition, musical water fountain, and Malabar food festival. Lion Safari Park, crocodile park, deer park, aquarium, boating and trekking facilities are other attractions.