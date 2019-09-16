Kulathummal Canal awaits redemption

Gopika IS By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 11.5-kilometre-long Kulathummal Canal was cleaned up a few months ago utilising Rs 2.5 lakh allotted by the Kattakada grama panchayat. The canal, which originates at Myladikulam near Killi and passes through Kattakada and Maranalloor panchayats and empties into the Neyyar river, was cleaned up by MGNREGA workers and volunteers. However, dumping of waste resumed a few days after the clean-up.

The cleaning was considered the first step towards the canal rejuvenation project planned under Jalasamridhi project, a water resources management plan for Kattakada assembly constituency.

Recently, a group of people were caught red-handed while dumping septic waste into the canal. Though a hefty fine was imposed on them, waste dumping continues unabated.

“There is a serious lack of awareness and cooperation from the part of the public. We had built new bunds when the cleaning works were done. However, these bunds were destroyed. There is a limit to monitoring the canal, which is the prime source of water for irrigation,” said Ajitha S, president, Kattakada panchayat. The waste dumped here also includes abattoir waste.

“There are locals involved. However, waste is brought from city limits too to be dumped here. Once the Jalasamridhi project is implemented we will have to reclaim the land encroached by locals,” said Ajitha.