Maradu case: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala writes to CM Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has written a letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and to Minister for Local Self-Government AC Moideen, giving three suggestions regarding the demolition of flats at Maradu in Ernakulam, following the Supreme Court verdict.

Chennithala, in the letter, suggested that the Supreme Court be convinced of the failure of the three-member committee to decide on the Coastal Regulatory Zone, the flat owners’ version be heard and if demolishing is inevitable, then proper compensation be provided. The Opposition leader wrote the letter following his meeting with Maradu flat owners.