ISRO features Chandrayaan-2 as part of celebrations

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To show their gratitude towards the public for their relentless support of the lander Vikram, despite the difficulties faced towards the end of the moon mission, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists featured a float comprising the model of the launch vehicle of Chandrayaan-2 GSLV MK 3 recently, a working model of the moon, earth and a trajectory of the satellite at the Onam pageantry celebrations in the capital. They bagged the first place for the float.



“The working model includes the liquid propulsion engine ‘Vikas’, GSLV Mark II and CE-20 cryogenic rocket engine,” said A K Asraff, who headed the float.

As ISRO celebrates its 50th year since establishment, the float also features their achievements.



“ISRO has been able to influence every aspect of life of an ordinary Indian by contributing to the fields of communication, weather forecasting and remote sensing. The contribution of ISRO in reducing the impact caused by disasters by providing information prior has helped save many lives,” said Abilash Narayan, a scientist with the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), the brain behind the working model.



Scientists shared the intriguing elements involved in the mission of Chandrayaan-2 through the float. “We are overwhelmed with the country’s unequivocal support to the scientific community for overcoming the challenges of this mission. Thus we are committed to providing unwavering gratitude,” Abilash added.