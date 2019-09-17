Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Munchira Madom asks Padma temple Swamiyar to end week-long protest

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Munchira Madom has asked Swami Parameswara Brahmananda Theertha, the Pushpanjali Swamiyar of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple, to end his satyagraha on Mithranandapuram Road here.

The decision of the protection and administration council of Munchira Madom comes in the wake of sharp criticism from devotees and Hindu organisations against the “CPM-supported” strike  in violation of the temple’s customs.

Madom’s secretary Rajesh R Nair told Express that the meeting chaired by thantri Cherumukku Narayanan Namboodiri decided to seek an explanation from the pontiff for violating the temple’s customs and hurting devotees’ sentiments. But the madom will proceed with the legal fight for retrieving its building, currently under the possession of the Seva Bharati, he said.    

For over a week, the Swamiyar has been protesting near the Ananthasayi Balasadanam at Mithranandapuram, an orphanage run by the RSS-affiliated Seva Bharati.  Swami wants possession of this  building  which originally belongs to the Munchira Madom.

The council observed that the political intervention in the issue was uncalled for. “Swami should not have opted for the support of CPM or any other political party. The council wants to settle the issue legally. Swami started the agitation on his own and rejected our previous  demands to stop it. Now, the council would issue an ultimatum,” Rajesh said.

The council also blamed the temple administration committee for not intervening in the issue. “The administration committee should ask the Swamiyar to stop the agitation  immediately. The intervention of political parties will create law and order issues,” he said.

The council will also hand over a  letter to the administration  committee to appraise the Supreme Court in this regard.  

According to the council, the building was given for rent to Seva Bharati by a previous functionary of the madom decades ago. The agreement fixed monthly rent as `200.

Collector holds talks
District Collector K Gopalakrishnan on Monday held discussions with stakeholders on the issue. The Swamiyar was asked to submit documents to support his claim at the next meeting on September 30. The collector will visit the building on September 24. The collector has ordered police protection for the Swamiyar. The Swamiyar left for the customary visit to Sabarimala on Monday night. He will be back on Tuesday night. He is reported to continue with the strike.

Pushpanjali Swamiyar
The Pushpanjali Swamiyar is the highest spiritual authority of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple. There are two swamiyars representing the Munchira Madom and Naduvil Madom who would offer the customary pushpanjali ritual at the temple by taking turns. The present swamiyar of Naduvil Madom is unwell and visits the temple rarely.

