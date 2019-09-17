Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Pedalling for a greener future

A cycle clinic will also be underway, where a mechanic will work on the cycles and repair them.

Published: 17th September 2019 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

A ride conducted ahead of the event

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This Sunday, take your bicycles and claim the streets. The city corporation in association with city-based cycling club Indus Cycling Embassy (ICE) is planning to mark the World Car Free Day with a host of activities. And thereby set forth a tradition and transition into cycling. As initiatives are taken across the world to go car-free for a day, city cyclists and other environmental enthusiasts will join hands to commute on bicycles, going carbon-free and eschewing four-wheelers for a day.“This is the first time the city will be marking this event and the vision is to make more people take up cycling. Activities are in line with our mission of reducing pollution and promoting carbon-neutral modes of transportation. There is much stress on promoting cycling among residents. As such we are setting up a cycling track in the APJ Abdul Kalam ark. Further, designated cycling tracks will be set up on certain stretches,” said Mayor V K Prasanth.

On September 22, cyclists from the city will start a mega ride from Manaveeyam Veedhi for an hour. Manaveeyam Veedhi will be the hub of all excitement on the day. Various cycles such as the road bike, mountain bike and electric bike will be featured.

The cycle collection drive initiated by the corporation will be held at Manaveeyam where one can bring in their old worn-out cycles and donate it to the corporation. These cycles will then be repaired and donated to school students and will be used to set up cycling clubs in the city.

A cycle clinic will also be underway, where a mechanic will work on the cycles and repair them.

“Repairs will be held at the stretch itself and cycling enthusiasts will get an opportunity to learn cycle repairing as well. Moreover, we will be keeping a few bicycles for riding on the stretch,” said Prakash P Gopinath, bicycle mayor.

The focus is on bringing cycling enthusiasts under one umbrella. “Across the world, there are attempts by people to do away with cars and depend on public mode of transportation on this day. We are trying to create awareness and initiate more people towards this. The idea is to keep out as many vehicles away from the streets as possible and encourage the younger generation to take up cycling,” he said.

School students will also be part of the day-long programme. The evenings will be enlivened up with a host of cultural programmes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp