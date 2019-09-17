Phase I of ambulance network from Tuesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: THE clouds of uncertainty over the state government’s flagship comprehensive trauma care programme have finally lifted as the ambulance network, one of its major components, will be formed soon.

While 315 ambulances are proposed to be part of the network, 100 of them will be deployed in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts in the first phase. The initial phase will be flagged off by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at Central Stadium, here on Tuesday at 3pm.

The service, Kanivu 108, will operate round-the-clock and will be available every 30km, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.“The new ambulance network will have a control room on Technopark campus.”