Two killed in separate road accidents

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two women were killed in separate road accidents in the district on Monday. Vijayamma, 70, of Mandapathinkadavu near Ottashekharamangalam and Valsala, 56, of Manacaud were killed after they were hit by KSRTC buses.

Kattakkada police said Vijayamma got injured when a bus ran over her leg after she fell from it inside Kattakkada depot on Monday afternoon.Vijayamma, a vegetable seller, was returning home when the mishap happened. While trying to get on the bus, she slipped and fell down.

One of her legs got crushed and she was admitted to the Medical College Hospital where she breathed her last by evening.In another incident, Valsala who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler, was killed after she was run over by a KSRTC bus in the evening.

She was travelling from East Fort towards the over bridge area when the accident occurred. She fell on the road when the two-wheeler driven by her brother in-law lost control. She was run over by a KSRTC bus coming from behind.Both the bodies have been moved to the Medical College mortuary.