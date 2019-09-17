Week-long Onam festivity concludes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city was in a festive mood the past week. Vibrant with lights and sounds, the city welcomed hordes of people from afar to enjoy in the Onam celebrations organised by the Tourism Department. While most youngsters took the celebration as an opportunity to explore the native art forms of Kerala, regular spectators felt the festival lacked the vibe this year.

It was Abhinav Anil’s first time at the festival. The College of Engineering, Muttathara, student, said: “Watching art forms performed here such as pakkanar thullal, kanyarkali and seethakali, was a different experience. This was an opportunity for the younger generation to see art forms that are almost extinct.” Thousands of people thronged the Kanakakunnu Palace which was decked up in lights.

“I’ve attended the Onam celebrations in the city every year. In the absence of the celebrations last year owing to the flood, I expected a more enthusiastic vibe this year but it wasn’t the same,” said Ajith Kumar A, a resident.

The cultural procession on the final day of Onam celebrations was kicked off at Vellayambalam Keltron Junction (Manaviyam Street) by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in the presence of Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Monday. Art forms from different parts of the country and floats by various departments were exhibited during the procession.