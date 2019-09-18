Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Daya Gayathri: The voice of transgender community

From being harassed all her life to representing the transgender community at the students’ union, Daya Gayathri has come a long way.

Published: 18th September 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

By  Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: From being harassed all her life to representing the transgender community at the students’ union, Daya Gayathri has come a long way. The second-year BA Malayalam student became the first member of the transgender community to be nominated to the Maharaja’s College students’  union, as a representative of her community. Daya, who is well known in the theatre circles, talks to Express about the barriers she had to overcome to reach this point in her life.

Was it easy getting admitted to the course? It must have not been a smooth ride. Yes, it was not. But, this is not my first time in a college. I was a BA Economics student at Maharaja’s College in the 2013-16 period. However, there was a difference then. I had not yet come out as a transgender. It was a very confusing phase for me. I was unable to identify my actual gender and dressed in boy’s clothes.

But, my mannerisms were very feminine and this landed me in trouble with other students who ridiculed me. But, the students at Maharaja’s College were bearable unlike those at Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady. Before joining Maharaja’s College, I had applied for the BA Economics at SSUS in 2012. But,  the harassment there made my life a hell. So, I discontinued.

Deciding to continue with studies was indeed a great decision. 
Yes, I wanted to do BA Malayalam but had inhibitions. However, after the sex-change surgery, my adoptive mother encouraged me to continue my studies. Also, the GO passed by the state government reserving seats for students from the transgender community helped. The strong presence of SFI in Maharaja’s College was an encouragement. 

Did you put in your nomination for the post?
No, I didn’t. It was a decision taken by the SFI leaders. When a suggestion came up about having a representative for the transgender community in the students’ union, I told them to select a person who deserves the post. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgender community
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Assam horror: Women Commission records statements of three sisters ‘stripped and tortured’ by cops
DMK chief Stalin meets the parents of Chennai techie Subashri who died after being hit by a water tanker when a banner erected by AIADMK functionaries allegedly fell on her. (Photo | Twitter)
Subashri death: Stalin meets late techie's family, promises to end banner culture in Tamil Nadu
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uttarakhand govt makes Sanskrit compulsory from Class 3 to 8
Image of armymen patrolling the LOC used for representational purpose.(File | PTI)
Not only this month, Pakistani commandos tried to cross LoC in August too: Army sources
Union Minister Nityanand Rai (Photo | PTI)
MoS for Home Nityanand Rai adopts 25 differently-abled children
Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (File photo| EPS)
Common exams for class 5, 8 will give students depression, low self-esteem: Kamal Hassan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi, raises issue of renaming West Bengal
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing the Cabinet decision to ban e-cigarettes during a press briefing in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Centre bans sales and production of e-cigarettes
Gallery
Filmmaker Shyam Ramsay, who made Bollywood horror a cult affair, died on Wednesday. Let us take a look at six must watch films of the 'Bollywood horror master'.
RIP Shyam Ramsay: Here are the must watch films of Bollywood's 'Horror Master'
Bollywood is known to set the trends for how women dress in India. Here are the iconic costumes worn by Bollywood beauty queens on screen.
Dimple Kapadia's polka-dot blouse to Deepika Padukone's georgette sari: Check out the iconic Bollywood costumes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp