Integrated Security System to come up at T’Puram & Ernakulam railway stations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In an effort to strengthen the security surveillance system at railway stations, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) will implement an Integrated Security System (ISS) at Thiruvananthapuram Central and Ernakulam Junction railway stations soon, RPF Director-General, Arun Kumar has said.

He was addressing media persons here on Wednesday at Southern Railway Division office to brief on his first visit to Thiruvananthapuram railway division after assuming office last year.

“The two major railway stations in the state will be upgraded with modern security systems including the face recognition software, more CCTV cameras, person and baggage screening system and biometric facility for the passengers travelling on long-distance trains. These two railway stations will be part of the 202 railway stations in the country that will be equipped with modern security systems,” he said.

In addition to CCTVs, body-worn cameras will also be introduced for the patrolling teams so as to avoid untoward incidents on the station premises. Arun also laid emphasis on staff behaviour while dealing with rail travellers and the general public.

Increase in manpower

He added that the RPF manpower in Southern Railways will be increased by recruiting 10,000 more RPF constables, of these, 4,000 will be women constables to improve security of women passengers.

“All India crackdown named as Operation Thunder and Operation Storm on manipulation in grabbing tickets during holiday and festivals will be strengthened.

Operation Number Plate to identify the vehicles used for criminal activities being parked at railway stations will also be strengthened. Unlike in the past, RPF has got the privilege of curbing narcotic crimes. We have started detection and arrest of such cases,” he said.

Rise in suicides in Kerala

Arun Kumar said that the suicides by jumping under a train have increased in the state substantially. “107 deaths have been reported till August 31. The figures are likely to increase. It is a matter of serious concern. The condition at Mumbai division is worst as there is an average of 10 deaths reported daily due to accidents or suicides,” he added.

Intelligence inputs

He said that the RPF was aware of the various intelligence inputs on terror attack by Maoists, North-east insurgents and religious terrorism. “We are in touch with various intelligence agencies to prevent such instances,” Arun said.

Elected chairmen

The meeting elected Mavelikkara MP Kodikkunnil Suresh and Kozhikode MP M K Raghavan as the coordination committee chairmen of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad railway divisions respectively.

MPs urge Railways to End late running of daily trains

T’Puram : A solution to late running of daily trains in the state was one of the major demands that came up during a meeting of MPs convened by the Railways here on Wednesday. Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, who raised the issue at the meeting said the late running of daily trains was posing a lot of hardship to commuters. Government employees, students and patients are unable to reach offices, educational institutions and hospitals due to inordinate delay of trains.

Thiruvananthapuram-Guruyavur Intercity, Vanchinad Express, Venad Express, Malabar Express, Memu trains and other passenger trains were notorious for late running, Kodikkunnil pointed out at the meeting. Delay in completing the doubling of tracks in Kayamkulam-Alappuzha-Kottayam-Ernakulam route under Thiruvananthapuram division also came in for sharp criticism at the meeting. M K Raghavan, MP, complained of the unfair treatment being meted out to Palakkad railway division. The MP demanded new services in Kozhikode-Madurai-Bengaluru routes which got a favourable response from the Railways.

The Railways also assured Raghavan that his demand to extend some of the existing services will also be considered. Speeding up the project to upgrade Kozhikode railway station to international standards and setting up a pit line at West Hill Station were the other demands that the MP raised at the meeting.