KIIFB approves water projects worth Rs 4,352 crore

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has approved major drinking water projects across the state, including the water-starved Alappuzha and Malappuram, on Thursday.

As many as 69 projects, worth over Rs 4,352 crore, carried out by the Kerala Water Authority received approval. Three drinking water projects in Alappuzha alone would cost over Rs 700 crore.

It includes the second phase of Kuttanad drinking water project (Rs 290 crore), the completion of drinking water distribution project in Alappuzha municipality worth Rs 212 crore and the third project worth Rs 199 crore to supplying water to Aala, Puliyur, Budhanoor, Pandanad, Mulakkuzha, Venmani panchayats and Chengannur municipality.

Malappuram gets Rs 520 crore for 6 projects in the district. The project will supply water to Ponnani, Tanur, Valancheri, Edavayoor, Ramanchadi, Manjeri and Kondotti.

Water distribution project in Kondotti municipality gets Rs 109 crore. Thiruvananthapuram gets Rs 456 crore for four projects and Kollam gets Rs 355 crore for three projects.

