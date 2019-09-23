Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Attakulangara-Enchakkal stretch in Thiruvananathapuram found dangerous for two-wheelers

According to commuters, the potholes get waterlogged during rain.

The Attakulangara-Enchakkal stretch

By Ramu R
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The potholes on the Attakulangara-Enchakkal stretch, near the Kothalam bridge, is a dangerous spot for two-wheelers. "The potholes have been here for the past year. Last week, a two-wheeler rider fell into one. The stretch is unsafe for pedestrians also," said Vijaykumar S, a shopkeeper.

According to commuters, the potholes get waterlogged during rain. The dysfunctional street lights pose further danger to commuters who traverse through the road at night. "Two-wheeler accidents are a common occurrence. Some of us auto drivers tried filling the holes with mud," said Anil R, an auto driver. 

An official with the Kerala Road Fund Board said: "We had filled some of the potholes with wet mix macadam. We will fill the remaining potholes on the stretch by Monday." According to road authorities, road repair was delayed due to the maintenance work of the Kerala Water Authority. “Road can be tarred only after KWA rectifies the six to seven manholes in the area,” said the official.

