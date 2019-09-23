Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Sustainable step: Thiruvananthapuram observes car-free day for first time

At the crack of dawn on Sunday, Manaveeyam Veedhi was swarmed by cyclists. More than 100 cyclists congregated in the cultural corridor and rode the bicycles though the city.

Published: 23rd September 2019 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2019 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Cyclists at the Manaveeyam Veedhi

Cyclists at the Manaveeyam Veedhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Babu Abraham, an advocacy manager with Pallium India, had cycled all the way from Vattappara on World Car Free Day, extending solidarity to a movement of adhering to the green mode of transportation. Babu was one among the many who had travelled from far and wide to take part in the event.

At the crack of dawn on Sunday, Manaveeyam Veedhi was swarmed by cyclists. More than 100 cyclists congregated in the cultural corridor and rode the bicycles though the city. On World Car Free Day, the city cyclists and the corporation put forth a new message of environmental sustainability by celebrating cycling.

The day began with a cycle rally. Inaugurating the movement, Mayor VK Prasanth who arrived on an electric scooter said that when measures were taken all over the world to promote green modes of transportation, such new initiatives were the need of the hour. “This is the start of a new culture. When steps are being taken across the world to tackle pollution, this start here assumes significance. We will soon set up cycling tracks in public spots. One is being readied in APJ Abdul Kalam Park,” said Prasanth.

"The focus is to keep as many cars away from the streets and make more people take up cycling. This is the first time that the car-free day is observed in the state. From next year, we intend to create more awareness and encourage more people to take up green modes of transport. Some policy level decisions can also help. As many as 141 cyclists came today for the rally," said Prakash P Gopinath, bicycle mayor and founder of Indus Cycling embassy, one of the cycling clubs in the city pioneering the initiative.

Anyone could walk in and get their cycles repaired for free, learn the basics of cycle repair by lending a hand to the mechanic, ride the bicycles kept on display including the Tandem bicycle or donate one’s worn-out bicycle for the corporation’s ‘Cycle Brigade’ initiative.

The Cycle Brigade is the joint initiative of the corporation, Haritha Kerala Mission and Indus Cycling Embassy. As many as ten bicycles were donated by afternoon. These will be repaired and donated to schools to be used in their cycling clubs. “The idea of cycle brigade is three-fold- to reuse the old cycles, promote cycling and creating awareness about cycling. The thrust is on reducing carbon footprint,” said Gopikrishnan C, who is part of the Haritha Kerala Mission and curator of the mission.

A set of unique bicycles were kept at the stalls for people to try out. The brain cycle challenge was also underway. The cycle turns right when the handle is turned left. The unique challenge was to ride the cycle designed by mechanical engineer Muhamed Musadhiq for 10 metres for Rs 1,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
VK Prasanth World Car Free Day Pallium India Thiruvananthapuram car free day
India Matters
Image of bamboo bridge under construction used for representational purpose (File | EPS)
Maha teachers, parents build bridge so that teaching goes on during monsoon
Image used for representational purpose only
Centre may lower retirement age of govt employees, fix years of service
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo | PTI)
'Uttar Pradesh MBBS graduates will have to serve in villages for 2 years'
Image of Onions used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)
Amid soaring prices, Rs 1 lakh-worth onions stolen from Maha farmer's storehouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of NLS Bangalore boycott examinations
Britons march in southern Spain ahead of Brexit
Gallery
Lionel Messi won the FIFA Men's Player of the Year award with Megan Rapinoe bagging the women's prize to cap a historic year for the United States' World Cup icon. Take a look at all the winners! (Photo | AP)
The best FIFA Football Awards 2019: Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe are the players of the year!
The 'Howdy Modi' event was held at NRG Stadium, Houston, and this was attended by 50000 people. It has been termed as one of the largest ever receptions received by a foreign leader in US. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
America and India cheer 'Howdy Modi' in Houston
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp