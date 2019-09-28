‘Students should be taught about heart’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The schools in the state should create awareness about the heart and heart ailments among students, former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair has said.

He was delivering a keynote address at a function to mark the 12th anniversary of NIMS Heart Foundation here on Friday. “At a time when the heart patients are on the rise, the activities being carried out by the foundation are much-needed relief for them,” Nair said.

K A Ansalan, MLA, Neyyattinkara, inaugurated the event while M S Faisal Khan, managing director, NIMS, explained about the activities of the foundation in detail.

“NIMS Heart Foundation is the only one heart disease treatment unit between Nagercoil and Thiruvananthapuram city,” Faisal Khan said.

The function also felicitated the patients, who had undergone kidney transplantation.