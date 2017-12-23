VIJAYAWADA: In a tragic incident, two sisters drowned in a fresh water lake at Lakshmi Narasimhapuram village in Nandiwada mandal Friday afternoon when they ventured to drink water.

According to Nandiwada sub-inspector Manikumar, the deceased Dulaparru Radhika (11) and Lavanya (9), were pursuing seventh and fifth class respectively in a primary government school in the village. Their mother Parvathi is a daily-wage worker and their father Narayana is mentally challenged. When Parvathi went out for some work, the two girls went to a nearby lake. When Lavanya stepped down to drink water, she fell into the lake and drowned.

To save her younger sister, Radhika too ventured into the water. However, Radhika could not save Lavanya and both of them drowned. “After reaching home, when Parvathi did not see her daughters, she started inquiring from the locals and relatives. Villagers saw the bodies of two girls floating on water and intimated their mother and police,” said Manikumar.