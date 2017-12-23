VIJAYAWADA: The State-level meeting of the Bhu Porata Hakkula Samithi (BPHS) has opined that the Centre has asked the State government make changes in the Land Acquisition Bill as it could not directly do that. The BPHS held a State-level meeting at Hanumantharaya Library on Friday against the amendments to Land Acquisition Act, 2013 demanding its withdrawal.

APCC leader Kolanukonda Sivaji stated the State government has defeated the purpose of the bill brought by the Congress government for the welfare of people. The issue should also be explained to the President during his tour.Rythu Hakkula Parirakshana Samithi leader Venkaiah said the State government was making the state ‘industrial Andhra’, and is trying to grab the lands of capital region farmers. Hence, he gave a call for agitation to the farmers in and around Penumaka village.

Rythu Karmika Samkhya general secretary Jelly Wilson said according to Land Acquisition Act, 2013, 70 per cent acceptance of the land owner is must for government project, whereas it is 80 per cent for a private project, and the State government is planning to delete this clause to grab the land.

He added that this Act states that no land that offers two crops per year should be grabbed. As well, the clause that states that the permission of the land owner has to be taken while constructing the housing, power and irrigation projects, will also be ruled out with the amendments.

The three major issues of the Land Acquisition Act are social impact, the willingness of land owner and the payment of compensation to victims. The Modi government brought an ordinance due to these three issues. Both Left and Opposition parties opposed the passage of this bill in the Rajya Sabha. Hence, the Central government has sanctioned rights to the state governments to make it as an internal bill, he added.