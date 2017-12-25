VIJAYAWADA: Cartist Yatra, where car owners in Vijayawada found a unique way to deck up their vehicle’s look, came to an end on Sunday. During this yatra, automobile artists from across the country were engaged in painting cars with traditional themes, something this city has never witnessed before.

Although the team of automobile artists painted only six cars in these three days, this concept generated a huge response. The artists are on a tour of India for the last 45 days.

Around 20 local artists joined the call to paint cars with themes depicting traditions of Andhra and Amaravati culture and its people. The art exhibition displayed painted cars, automobile artworks and paintings by local artists free of cost. The Cartist organisation is dedicated to encouraging art and culture through the journey covering major art and cultural centres across India. The yatra will cover 9,100 kilometres in a span of 110 days. The journey, which started in Jaipur on November 4, has had people’s support in all the cities of its visit. Speaking to Express, Himanshu Jangid, the organiser of this yatra, said, “Cartist tries to blend the passion for cars and art in order to provide an ideal platform for talented people from the art fraternity to showcase their creativity. It has been a great experience to watch and appreciate the spectacular art displayed by the participants. This is our eighth city and we loved the way the citizens received us.”

“Painting cars is something new in this city and we loved it. I am happy to have my car painted with traditional mudras,” said Ravi Teja, who got his car painted during the event.

