VIJAYAWADA: Major road work in capital Amaravati will be completed by December 2018, said Municipal minister P Narayana. He also stated that government complexes -- offices and quarters for MLAs, NGOs and Gazetted officers -- will be ready by March 2019. The minister, who inspected the ongoing works on Thursday, said, “Of the 330 km major roads, including seed access road, works pertaining to 220 km are under way.

We will being the remaining works soon and finish it in a year’s time. The 61 government complexes such as officers and quarters will be ready by March, 2019.” He added that a total of 1,680-km roads will be laid in the capital. Trees and plants will be planted all along the lengths of the roads simultaneously, he added.Narayana stated that the farm labourers without own houses will be given government houses. “We are constructing 5,300 houses for them. They will also be ready by December 2018,” the municipal minister said.

He also slammed Opposition leaders for propagating false news regarding the capital construction. “Those who claim that no work is being done in the capital should visit it before making a statement,” he advised. The minister said he will inspect the works on a weekly hereon. Amaravati Development Corporation chairperson Lakshmi Parthasarathy and other officials were present during the inspection.