VIJAYAWADA: The State government has considered the two months of Samaikyandhra agitation period of APSRTC employees as casual leave, Transport Minister K Atchannaidu said on Tuesday. He was speaking after inaugurating the 50-bed super speciality hospital for RTC employees at Vidyadharapuram along with Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas.

The G+1 RTC central hospital was constructed on its 3-acre site in the city at a cost of `15 crore, which was collected from its employees at the rate of `100 per month. In the last two years, the majority of RTC employees faced a lot of inconvenience to travel all the way to Tarnaka Hospital in Hyderabad for medical treatment.

Now, with the construction of the hospital, over 70,000 RTC employees and their family members would be benefited, he added.APSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director M Malakondaiah, DGP N Sambasiva Rao and other officials were also present.

Help RTC come out of the red, government urged

Vijayawada: Speakers at a meeting on ‘Protection of Public Transport - Role of Government’ held here on Tuesday observed that there is every need to bring the loss making APSRTC out of the red. RTC Employees Union State president Y Venkateswara Rao said interest-free loans should be provided to the RTC to enable it to overcome the financial crisis.