VIJAYAWADA: In order to tackle extra rush of passengers, 52 special trains will run between Visakhapatnam - Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati, according to a press release issued by South Central Railway (SCR) officials here on Thursday.

Train No 08501 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad weekly special will depart from Visakhapatnam at 23:00 hrs on July 4, 11, 18 and 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, September 5, 12, 19 and 27 (Tuesdays) and arrive Secunderabad at 12:00 hrs on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 08502 Secunderabad - Visakhapatnam weekly special will depart Secunderabad at 16:30 hrs on July 5, 12, 19 and 26, August 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30, September 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Wednesdays) and arrive Visakhapatnam at 04:50 hrs on the next day.

Train No 08573 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati weekly special train depart from Visakhapatnam at 22:55 hrs on July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, August 7, 14, 21 and 28, September 4, 11, 18 and 25 (Mondays) and arrive Tirupati at 13:25 hrs on the next day.

In the return direction, Train No 08574 Tirupati - Visakhapatnam weekly special will depart from Tirupati at 15:30 hrs on July 4, 11, 18 and 25, August 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, September 5, 12, 19th and 26 (Tuesdays) and arrive Visakhapatnam at 06:50 hrs on the next day.

Enroute, these special trains will stop at Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Each of these special trains will consist of 22 coaches.