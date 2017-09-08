VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the construction of Amaravati American Institute of Medical Sciences (AAIMS) in Ibrahimpatnam mandal of Krishna district on Thursday. The hospital will be built in 20 acres of land with an estimated cost of `600 crore.Addressing the gathering, Naidu said,“The hospital will be built in three phases. In the first phase, a 300-bed facility will be built by the first quarter of 2019.”

“Amaravati region itself will have 13 medical colleges, in which two are of State government and one will be a Central institution — AIIMS. I am glad that people are coming to Andhra Pradesh and taking part in developing a world class capital. Our aim is to make Amaravati a world class destination where even people from America can come for getting health services. I want to make Amravati a green field capital with all kinds of amenities for the public,” the Chief Minister said.



Andhra Pradesh is redefining access-to-health services by making advanced medical treatment available at affordable price, boosting medical tourism, Naidu said. Dr Navaneeta Krishna Gorrepati, an NRI doctor and chairman of the AAIMS, said, “AP is left with minimum infrastructure and healthcare services after the bifurcation. In order to be part of the development of Amaravati region, me and few other NRIs from this region came back here to serve the public with best healthcare facilities.

The hospital will be built in three phases. In the first phase, a 300-bed facility will be built by the first quarter of 2019 along with five out-patient (OP) centres in Vijayawada and Guntur, where patients would be referred to the main hospital. In the second phase, another facility with 400 beds will be built and in third phase, a multi-speciality hospital with 500 beds will be built.” Founders of the AAIMS Dr Chandrasekhar Mokkapati, Mallikarjuna Chalasani and ministers Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, Kamineni Srinivas, Bhuma Akhila Priya and Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas were present.

Eye on medical tourism

Health hub

