VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet, which met after a month under the chairmanship of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Saturday, gave nod to hand over the Dagadarthi greenfield, no frills airport development works to Messer Turbo Consortium.

The airport coming up at Dagadarthi in Nellore district will be constructed on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, for which the Civil Aviation Ministry had already given clearance.The airport will come in an area of 1,352 acres of land. An amount of `368.38 crore will be spent on the airport.



Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting to newsmen, Information and Public Relations Minister Kalava Srinivasulu said that the Cabinet also gave nod for the Water Resource Development department to take loans to a tune of `3,000 crore. The government will give surety for the loans. The amount will be spent on the irrigation projects being taken up by the AP Water Resources Development Corporation, the minister said.

Liquor prices to get dearer

The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the Justice Ramanujan Committee to enhance the prices of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and wine.While there will be no price hike in case the base price of liquor case is less than `400, the Cabinet approved to increase the price on the liquor cases having base prices between `400 to `450 by 3 per cent against the 4 per cent recommended by the Committee.



In the case of the basic price of liquor case exceeding `450, the Cabinet approved to increase the price by 9 per cent despite the Committee recommending to increase the price by 12 per cent.