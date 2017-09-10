VIJAYAWADA: After rural tourism, the AP Tourism Department is focussing on health tourism. As part of the initiative, the department has identified Araku and Ananthagiri villages to develop wellness centres. Inspired by the Ananda Spa and Resorts in the Himalayas, the department has decided to develop atleast one such destination in the State.Ananda spa in the Himalayas is famous for their services and wellness programmes.

The spa is located deep in the forest where people can spend their leisure time enjoying the calmness of nature and getting relief with various spa therapies. Drawing inspiration from the place, the Tourism Department has decided to set up such spa in the State for visitors and tourists.



Tourism Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya said, “We wanted to establish health tourism in AP by setting up some wellness centres in regions like Araku and Ananthagiri. These two places have a typical relaxing atmosphere all throughout the year and thousands of people visit these place for relaxation during weekends. Just like Ananda spa, I would like to set up one health centre in Araku and Ananthagiri through PPP mode.”