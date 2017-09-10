VIJAYAWADA: In a bid to overcome the garbage menace, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has decided to adopt a bio-mining process for the disposing of the 2.5 lakh tonnes of unprocessed waste that has been accumulating over the past few years at the 30-acre dump yard in Ajith Singh Nagar of the city.

Since two decades, the unsegregated garbage accumulated in the dumping yard posed a challenge to the Vijayawada City administration. To overcome this problem, a bio-mining process is now being adopted by the civic body.



As the process promises a dual benefit - effective disposal of waste and production of power from waste - VMC has put the entire process on fast track.Besides being cost effective, it also helps eliminate methane production, unlike the so-called ‘sanitary landfill’ method earlier proposed by VMC. The civic body called for tenders a month ago. Kumbakonam-based Zigma Global Environ Solutions Limited, city-based Varun Organic Fertilisers, Sriram Technologies (Mangalagiri), Chennai-based Supreme Industrial Heaters and Care IT Solutions Private Limited have filed tenders to execute the project.



Speaking to TNIE, Municipal Commissioner J Nivas said that as per the official estimates, the civic body will shell out around `14 crore to realise the biomining project in Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard. VMC accumulated a sum of `9 crore through fixed deposit for the development of the dumping yard. A few days ago, Krishna District Collector B Lakshmikantham released `9 crore to VMC, he said.



At present, the civic body finalised the technical bid through Quality-and Cost-Based Selection (QCBS).

Soon after the completion of the procedure, a financial bid will be finalised and VMC will start remediation of biomining at Ajith Singh dumping yard. The chosen company will realise the project through fixing machinery under Design Build Operation System. “Plans are also afoot to knock the doors of Swachh Andhra Corporation for financial assistance for the remaining `5 crore to materialise the biomining project,” added Nivas.