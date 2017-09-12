VIJAYAWADA: Increasing inflows into Srisailam project have buoyed hopes of the farmers of Rayalaseema, who were in despair till the last week. People of the four Rayalaseema districts were fearing drinking water crisis in the coming days with deficit rains and low water levels at the Srisailam project, which is key to several projects in the State. In the last 10 days, with almost all the projects on Krishna river upstream of Srisailam project getting filled nearly to the brim, the inflows started into the Srisailam project. On September 2, the water levels in Srisailam stood at a mere 24.43 TMC and on Monday (September 11) the water level in the project are 45.68 TMC (826), that is 21.25 TMC of water got accumulated in the project in just nine days.



According to irrigation department officials, steady inflows from Jurala project in Telangana (40,000 cusecs as on date) and Tungabhadra (4,446 cusecs as on date) have improved the situation in Srisailam project. Once the water level crossed 834-feet mark, water can be released down into Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS). There are several thousands of acres in both Kurnool and Rayalseema that are being irrigated under HNSS aykut, but the priority is to fill up several tanks so as to address the drinking water needs. Officials expect that if the inflows continue for another one week to 10 days, crossing the 834 feet mark is not impossible.



However, releasing Srisailam water from several other projects in Anantapur, Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore is not possible immediately as the water level needs to cross 854-feet mark for that to happen. The full reservoir level (FRL) of Srisailam project is 885 feet (215.8 TMC). Several dozens more TMC of water need to get accumulated before water from Srisailam reservoir could be released downstream to Nagarjuna Sagar project, which at present stands at 500 feet (115.31 TMC) as against FRL of 590 feet (312.05 TMC).



However, officials are not worried about water needs of Krishna delta spread over four districts — Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam and West Godavari with 13 lakh aykut. “We have released water to Krishna delta as Godavari water from Pattiseema is steady. With flood situation still continuing in Godavari river, we expect to draw water from Pattiseema till November,” Krishna Delta Superintendent Engineer Narasimha Murthy said. At present, the water levels at Prakasam barrage stands at 11 feet (FRL - 12 feet), with inflows from Pattiseema being 7,200 cusecs by Monday evening and it is expected to reach 8,200 cusecs by Tuesday morning. On the other hand, the water level in Pulichintala project is increasing steadily, so the irrigation needs for sustaining the standing crop during December and at the same time addressing the drinking water needs of the delta could be met.



People of Kurnool district, particularly Kurnool city, are also a happy lot as their wait for drinking water is finally over. Increasing inflows into Tungabhadra river has ensured sufficient water to last till December for drinking water purpose. Till two weeks ago, old city area of Kurnool was receiving drinking water supply once for every three days and news city area once for every week. The situation is now set to change. Tungabhadra is the main sources of drinking water for majority of Kurnool district.

Water levels in

Srisailam project

45.68 TMC

Water levels as on Sept 11, 4 p.m.

24.43 TMC

water levels as on Sept 2, 4 p.m.

53,010 cusecs

Inflows into the project as on Sept 11. (12 noon to 3 p.m.)

40,000 cusecs

Outflows from Jurala Project

4,446 cusecs

Outflows from Sunkesula Anikut (Tungabhadra)