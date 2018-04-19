VIJAYAWADA: Lamenting how the caste system is still ruining humanity and human relations, Scheduled Caste Corporation vice-chairman GSRKR Vijay Kumar has expressed shock over some house owners in Vijayawada still enquiring about the caste of tenants.

The architect of India's constitution Dr BR Ambedkar faced untouchability in Baroda in 1917, he said and deplored that things did not change even after 100 years. He wondered why in cities like Vijayawada, people are still choosy about the caste of their prospective tenants. He said that nowadays caste became crucial for getting positions, not efficiency and individuality.

Participating in the 127th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr BR Ambedkar, organised by SC, ST Employees Association at the Interim Government Complex in Velagapudi on Wednesday, Vijay Kumar underscored the need for understanding the Ambedkar's vision for the progress of the nation.

Another IAS officer and secretary of Women and Child Welfare department K Sunitha said that atrocities against SCs and STs were only growing as the culprits were confident that that no one would come in support of these vulnerable section of people.

Speaking on the occasion, Social Welfare Minister Nakka Anand Babu said that installing the statues of BR Ambedkar across the nation would not serve much purpose as long as his ideals were not followed. "The real tribute one can pay to the architect of India's Constitution is by following his principles," the minister said.

The minister also made some significant remarks against the Anti Corruption Bureau. He said that ACB sleuths target officials mostly belonging to SCs and STs. He further added that SC, ST employees also face injustice in getting promotions.

MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasada Rao, Social Welfare department Principal Secretary SS Rawat, Agriculture department Special Chief Secretary B Rajasekhar, Finance department secretary M Ravichandra, Telangana cadre IAS officer Murali, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary R Karikal Valaven and others were present on the occasion.