VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Commissioner J Nivas on Wednesday instructed the engineering department officials to serve notices to shopkeepers and residents without underground drainage (UGD) connections provided by the civic body.

Following complaints of letting out drain water into the three irrigation canals passing through the city and drain outlets, the corporation authorities has decided to swing into action and collect fines from erring building owners for not having UGD connections.

Nivas had earlier appealed to the establishment owners to immediately apply for a UGD connection and ensure the drainage channel was used productively.

During random checks at various locations of the city, the civic body chief also found that many residential and commercial buildings had not yet installed UGD connections. Stern action would be taken against them if they fail to get it executed immediately, he warned.

Nivas recently also inspected the Jakkampudi Housing Complex and instructed the officials concerned to increase the hours of drinking water supply during the summer season.