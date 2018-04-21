VIJAYAWADA: Motorists and other vehicle users commuting on the busy Bundar Road faced a tough time on Friday as the city police imposed traffic diversions for the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's 12-hour Dharma Porata Deeksha at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium demanding special category status (SCS) to the State.

Police put up barricades at all entry points on Bundar Road, forcing commuters and office-goers to take the Eluru Road and Besant road. Traffic at all junctions on Bundar Road came to a grinding halt thanks to the parking of buses which ferried deeksha supporters and cars VIPs, MPs, and MLAs on the roadside.

Also, traffic jams were witnessed on the State and national highways. Heavy vehicles found it difficult to leave the city via Benz Circle.

Anticipating the unusual VIP rush to the CM's Deeksha, police arranged parking places around the stadium by vacating all the roadside vendors.

Meanwhile, APSRTC buses and educational institution buses arranged for transporting the public for the Deeksha created chaos for a while as they were parked on main and sub-roads roads, leaving no chance for other vehicles to pass through it.