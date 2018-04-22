VIJAYAWADA: With the mercury levels increasing day-by-day in the city, the most sought-after seasonal fruit has arrived in the city markets. However, the skyrocketing prices of the mango varieties keeps the common man away from relishing the juicy and succulent fruits.

Vendors at State's largest Kedareswarapet Fruit Market complained that drop in yield and hailstorm during the flowering season has led to an exorbitant increase in price of all varieties of mangoes when compared with the last year.

Some varieties like the local favourite 'Chinna Rasalu' is currently priced between Rs 450 and Rs 600 per dozen depending upon its size.

"These rates will continue for some time. However, we expect the month-end harvest to bring some relief. Once that stock of mangoes hits the market, rates will automatically come down," said Ch Durga Rao, a vendor.

A few customers, who walk up to the vendors for purchasing the fruit, back off after hearing the prices. The output from the district this year is 40 per cent less when compared to last year, he added.

"Despite having a desire to taste the mango varieties, price of the fruit forcing us to give up our thought," said K Neelima, a homemaker. "With no other option left, we purchased a half-a-dozen of 'Chinna Rasalu' variety fruit at an exorbitant price of `300 after bargaining with the vendor for a long time," she said.

''This time, business is dull because the low number of fruits arriving to the city from Nunna Mango market has increased the price," said Sk Abdulla, a vendor who has been in the business for 15 years.

One would expect that considering the low number of fruits, the sale would be brisk, but he said it was not the case.

"Last year, by around 2 pm, we would have nearly completed the sale. Today, I have sold very less. Only two out of 10 people who come to us with an intention of buying, actually buy," he asserted.