VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission (EC) has announced by-election to the AP Legislative Council from Chittoor Local Authorities Constituency to fill the vacancy caused by the death of Gali Muddu Krishnama Naidu on February 2.

Notification for the by-election will be issued on April 26. The last date for filing nominations is May 3. Polling and counting will be held on May 21 and May 24 respectively.

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect.